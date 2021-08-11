Cancel
No More Children’s Books By Celebrities

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has written a children’s book. The name of this children’s book, if you haven’t been keeping track of events in the royal and/or children’s book worlds, is The Bench. In The Bench, the titular ‘bench’ is actually a metaphor for “the special bond between father and son, as told from the perspective of the mother.” Move over, love being like an onion — love is now like a bench. Gentle watercolor illustrations by artist Christian Robinson depict a diverse range of dads and lads, some of whom resemble Prince Harry and little untitled Archie but most of whom don’t, sitting together on various benches (or, in one case, a wheelchair). Accompanying them is a little poem by Markle, which starts: “This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin,” carries on for around ten pages or so, and eventually ends with the words “you’ll never be ‘lone.”

