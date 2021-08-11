Waiting on cooler air for the end of the week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front is making its way through the region this afternoon. While this front will not bring any cooler air to the area, it will bring a drop in dew points as the day goes on. So humidity should become more comfortable later today other than far southeastern parts of the area. High temperatures will still reach the low to mid 90s across the area. With the humidity still high in the southeast, heat index values will still get over 100° there. Outside of just a couple of clouds along the front, it’ll still be mainly sunny. The front is also bring a shift in the wind direction as they become more northerly, then easterly as the day goes on. Any thunderstorms that do fire up would be this evening in the extreme southeast part of the Local4 viewing area. For the rest of the area, skies will remain mostly clear. With the lower dew points, it’ll be a little cooler tonight with lows in the 60s to around 70° in Southeast Nebraska.