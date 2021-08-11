Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kremlin critic Navalny slapped with new criminal charges

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6fJV_0bORlZ4L00

Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, part of a government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of Russia's upcoming parliamentary election .

Russia's Investigative Committee said Wednesday it has charged Navalny with creating a non-profit organization that infringes on people’s rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

Officials alleged that Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was launched 10 years ago and has since published dozens of widely watched videos exposing the alleged corruption of senior government officials, incited Russians “to perform unlawful actions" by urging them to join unauthorized protests in January.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked about the new charge, reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' “concern that he’s repeated on a number of times across the world where we are seeing a shrinking of space for civil society."

The 45-year-old Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent political foe. He was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation rejected by Russian officials.

In February, Navalny was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

His arrest and jailing sparked a wave of mass protests that appeared to pose a major challenge to the Kremlin. Authorities responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and criminal prosecutions of Navalny’s closest associates.

In June, a court outlawed the Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of Navalny's regional offices as extremist organizations. The designation barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms.

Russian authorities also blocked some 50 websites run by his team or supporters for allegedly disseminating extremist group propaganda and opened a criminal probe against Navalny's top allies, Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov, over a crowdfunding campaign.

Navalny’s allies have linked the crackdown to Russia’s parliamentary election. The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the country’s 2024 presidential election.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

Some of Navalny's top associates had planned to run in the parliamentary election. The politician's team has also promised to deploy its Smart Voting strategy at the election — a project designed to promote candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

372K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Investigative Committee#Russians#U N#Smart Voting#United Russia Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Europealbuquerqueexpress.com

Russian opposition leader Navalny charged with more crimes

Russian political leader Alexei Navalny, in prison after opposing President Vladimir Putin, has had new charges brought against him. In the latest development, the Russian Investigative Committee said the new charges against Navalny include creating an organization that "infringes on the personality and rights of citizens" The latest charges against...
Politicsdallassun.com

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed On Extremism Charges In Russia

A Russian court has handed lengthy prison terms to four Crimean Tatars for being members of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. According to the Crimean Solidarity human rights group, the Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on August 16 sentenced Ruslan Mesutov and Lenur Khalilov to 18 years in prison each, Ruslan Nagayev to 13 years, and Eldar Kantimirov to 12 year in prison.
PoliticsABC News

Hardline coup set the stage for Soviet collapse 30 years ago

MOSCOW -- The world held its breath 30 years ago when a group of top Communist officials ousted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and flooded Moscow with tanks. But instead of bringing a rollback of liberal reforms and a return to Cold War confrontations, .the August 1991 coup collapsed in just three days and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union a few months later, an event the plotters claimed they were trying to prevent.
ProtestsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Another Navalny ally handed restrictions over protests

MOSCOW — A court in Moscow on Monday sentenced another ally of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 1½ years of parole-like restrictions in a controversial case targeting opposition supporters in the wake of mass protests earlier this year. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman and close associate, was found guilty of...
Politics101 WIXX

Russian court restricts Navalny spokesperson’s freedoms

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, according to her Twitter account. Russia has cracked down on the opposition before a parliamentary election next...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia hits Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian authorities announced a new criminal charge against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the latest move in a crackdown ahead of September's parliamentary election that could add as much as three years to his prison term. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Russia opens new criminal case against top Navalny allies

MOSCOW – Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against the two closest allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest in a series of moves to stifle his already embattled team. The Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a probe against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, accusing them...
PoliticsConnecticut Post

Russia blocks access to 2 news sites critical of the Kremlin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have blocked two online news outlets critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in the recent government crackdown on critical and independent media ahead of Russia's September parliamentary elections. Oktrytye Media and MBKh Media, which are backed by leading Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said Wednesday...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Russia praises Taliban and arms at the same time

After the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, other countries quickly closed their embassies and want to get all their personnel out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will speak to representatives of the Taliban, who have already taken control of the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said on Monday morning Samir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for the ‘Afghanistan. on the known radio station Echo Moskwy. The Russian embassy in Kabul is expected to continue operating, but some 100 staff are expected to be withdrawn from the country.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia bets on tame the Taliban

Russia has reacted with ostentatious calm to the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban and, formally, seems to embrace the idea that this organization can be tame, although for now it is still classified as a terrorist in Moscow as well. “Russia is not afraid that Afghanistan will become a terrorist Islamic state, but it will not rush to recognize the Taliban,” President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told the Echo of Moscow on Monday. Which, your country is not concerned about the proximity of Afghanistan to Pakistan, where there are atomic weapons. As if that were not enough, the Taliban have begun to guard the perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Kabul and guarantee that “not a hair will fall from the head of the Russian diplomats.”
Politics101 WIXX

Russia says Kabul seems safer under Taliban than it was under Ghani

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban’s conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an...
PoliticsOCRegister

Russian official lauds Taliban, says Kabul is now safer

MOSCOW – Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban’s conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organization in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised...
Worldkelo.com

Russia will evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan – official

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will evacuate some of its Afghanistan embassy’s roughly 100 staff, Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday. The official also said that Russia’s ambassador in Afghanistan would meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday and discuss...
PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

North Macedonia says it has expelled a Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- North Macedonia has expelled a Russian diplomat -- the second this year -- authorities confirmed on Tuesday, without offering any explanation for the decision. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the Russian ambassador was summoned last week and informed of the decision concerning one of his senior...
Europeatlanticcitynews.net

Five Crimean Tatars Detained In Russia-Annexed Crimea

Russian authorities have detained five Crimean Tatars after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Crimea region. The Crimean Solidarity public group told RFE/RL on August 17 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Raif Fevziyev, Dzhebbar Bekirov, Zaur Abdullayev, Rustem Murasov, and Rustem Tairov. All five men were detained later.
Politicskdal610.com

Russia says no rush to recognise Taliban, calls for inclusive government

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is in no hurry to recognise the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for an inclusive government to be set up involving all Afghan ethnic groups. “… We see encouraging signs from the Taliban who say they...

Comments / 1

Community Policy