Heat prompts cooling centers to open in southern Maine
Due to high temperatures in southern Maine for the next couple of days, several cooling centers are opening in southern Maine to help folks get a break from the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory .
Cooling Center Locations
FALMOUTH
Family Ice Center — 20 Hat Trick Dr. — Wednesday - Friday 4:00 a.m. - Midnight / Saturday & Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Falmouth Memorial Library — 5 Lunt Rd. — Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mason-Motz Activity Center — 190 Middle Rd. — Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - Noon
PORTLAND
Troubh Ice Arena — 225 Park Ave. — Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.mm - 4:00 p.m. Masks are required. No additional services.
SCARBOROUGH
Scarborough Public Library — 48 Gorham Rd. — Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. / Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm / Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
SOUTH PORTLAND
South Portland Community Center — 21 Nelson Rd. — Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Masks are required.
South Portland Main Library — 482 Broadway Street — Wednesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.
AUBURN
Auburn Public Library — 49 Spring St. — Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Auburn Senior Community Center — 48 Pettengill Park Road — Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
DURHAM
Durham Town Office — 630 Hallowell Road — Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. / Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. / Wednesday closed
LEEDS
Leeds Town Office — 8 Community Drive — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. / Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
LISBON
Lisbon Police Department Lobby — 300 Lisbon St. — Open 24 hours a day
LIVERMORE
Livermore Town Office —10 Crash Rd — Monday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. / Tuesday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. / Wednesday closed
