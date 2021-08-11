Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Heat prompts cooling centers to open in southern Maine

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uj399_0bORlYBc00

Due to high temperatures in southern Maine for the next couple of days, several cooling centers are opening in southern Maine to help folks get a break from the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory .

Cooling Center Locations

FALMOUTH

Family Ice Center —  20 Hat Trick Dr. —  Wednesday - Friday 4:00 a.m. - Midnight / Saturday & Sunday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Falmouth Memorial Library —  5 Lunt Rd. —  Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mason-Motz Activity Center — 190 Middle Rd. — Wednesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - Noon

PORTLAND

Troubh Ice Arena — 225 Park Ave. — Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00 a.mm - 4:00 p.m. Masks are required. No additional services.

SCARBOROUGH

Scarborough Public Library — 48 Gorham Rd. — Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. / Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm / Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

SOUTH PORTLAND

South Portland Community Center — 21 Nelson Rd. — Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Masks are required.

South Portland Main Library — 482 Broadway Street — Wednesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.

AUBURN

Auburn Public Library — 49 Spring St. — Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Auburn Senior Community Center — 48 Pettengill Park Road  — Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

DURHAM

Durham Town Office — 630 Hallowell Road  —  Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. / Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. / Wednesday closed

LEEDS

Leeds Town Office  — 8 Community Drive —  Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. / Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

LISBON

Lisbon Police Department Lobby  — 300 Lisbon St.  —  Open 24 hours a day

LIVERMORE

Livermore Town Office —10 Crash Rd —  Monday & Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. / Tuesday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. / Wednesday closed

Comments / 0

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Hallowell, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Leeds, ME
City
Auburn, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ice Arena#Extreme Weather#Leeds Leeds Town Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy