Being kind to the planet is more critical than ever these days, and thanks to the Boston GreenFest, billed as the Northeast’s “longest-running multicultural environmental music festival,” it’s easier and more fun than ever to do so. From August 20–22 at the Rings Fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway right in the heart of the Hub, the GreenFest combines music, dance, fashion and more to help educate and inspire visitors to take action, help preserve Mother Earth and adhere to this year’s theme, “Environmental Equality NOW.” Also enjoy food vendors, peruse electric vehicles and other green technology, and revel in plenty of amusement for the whole family at the EcoFunSpot every day of the event—which is also being streamed live online for those who can’t attend in person—from noon–6 p.m.