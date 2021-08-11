Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

By Matt Scuffham
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9Vkx_0bORjA2A00
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases.

The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their way through the U.S. economy. read more

"This is a more moderate reading than expected, especially on the core," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Speculation is growing that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will signal timings on tapering stimulus at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.

Stronger-than-expected inflation data may have fueled talk of an imminent slowing of the Fed's bond purchases, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

"Instead, we can all breathe a little easier, albeit safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it's likely to be announced next month," he said.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures due in September could also influence tapering if they are particularly strong.

The MSCI all-country index (.MIWD00000PUS), a gauge of stocks across the globe, hit a record high and was last trading up 0.29%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) and S&P500 (.SPX) both closed at record highs, with sentiment boosted by U.S. lawmakers approving a trillion-dollar infrastructure package on Tuesday. read more

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 220.23 points, or 0.62%, to 35,484.9, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 11.02 points, or 0.25%, to 4,447.77 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 22.95 points, or 0.16%, to 14,765.14.

European shares also hit record highs, clocking their longest winning streak in two months. The STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.4% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session.

OIL GAINS, TREASURY YIELDS FALL

Oil gained on Wednesday, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to increase crude output, and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan. read more

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.25 per barrel, up 96 cents or 1.41%. Brent crude futures settled at $71.44 per barrel, up 81 cents or 1.15%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading, following a strong 10-year note auction; 10-year yields fell from four-week peaks earlier in the session.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 1.3287%, down from 1.342% late on Tuesday.

The dollar index fell 0.198%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.1742.

Gold prices jumped following the inflation data.

U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% at $1,753.30.

Spot gold added 1.4% to $1,752.25 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.26% to $1,750.50 an ounce.

Asian shares had slipped as fears about further waves of the coronavirus dampened a positive lead from Tuesday's record close on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.3%.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading quickly in many Asian countries, raising fears about local restrictions on travel and other activity damaging the economic recovery.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Gold#Infrastructure#The Federal Reserve#Td Securities#Fed Chair#Oanda Europe#Msci#Dji#Spx#Ixic#European#Stoxx#Treasury#U S Treasury#Asian#Asia Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Gold Steadies Before Fed Minutes With Powell, Dollar in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as the dollar held an advance, with investors on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Bullion slipped Tuesday to snap four days of gains amid mixed U.S. economic data and lingering concerns over the global recovery as the delta coronavirus strain spreads. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while production at factories strengthened by the most in four months.
Marketsmining.com

Gold price extends gain on virus concerns, weak economic data

Gold is heading for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the safe haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,786.45 per ounce by 11 a.m. EDT, its highest in over a week. US gold futures also advanced 0.7% to trade at $1,790.70 per ounce in New York.
EconomyStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'

Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari joined a growing list of Fed officials exploring earlier-than-expected Fed tapering of bond purchases. Kashkari told Bloomberg Sunday that if strong performance from the U.S. jobs market continues, the Fed will need to consider expediting tapering. The conversation followed a series of economic data...
BusinessZacks.com

Gold Under Pressure: Time to Buy Inverse ETFs?

Gold prices lost 8% this year and analysts expect a further fall in the yellow metal prices. Analysts believe that a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and the resultant rise in the greenback are likely to weigh on the greenback. The U.S. dollar has every reason to gain in the coming days thanks to the upbeat data points.
U.S. PoliticsNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.5 basis points to 1.262% at 4:05 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2 basis points, falling to 1.928%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.
Industryfxempire.com

Oil Prices Tumble On Weak Chinese Economic Data

A previously upbeat outlook for the commodity is now overshadowed by concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and slowing economic growth in China since economies reopened. The price of oil is over 7% lower in August after four consecutive months of gains. The outlook for oil is also impacted by recent...
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday from a...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
Retailbuffalonynews.net

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day. Risk sentiment improved on Wednesday as stock markets rose, but worries around the impact of...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on banks, FMCG boost; sugar stocks drop

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, boosted by heavyweight HDFC Bank after the country’s central bank relaxed restrictions on the private-sector lender for issuing new credit cards. By 0457 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.48% higher at 16,693.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Virus caution dents risk appetite

A sense of caution washed over Asian markets on Tuesday as unease over the spread of the Delta variant and concerns around the strength of China’s recovery drained risk sentiment. The dollar has edged higher while gold prices have firmed as Treasury yields drifted lower. A just- announced new lockdown in New Zealand has slammed the kiwi after a single case of Covid-19 was found in Auckland. This comes ahead of the RBNZ who were expected to raise interest rates at its meeting tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy