Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines and Kaiser Permanente during a meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, a White House official said. Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large and small businesses, colleges...

