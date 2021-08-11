Cancel
Public Safety

Containment progress continues on River Fire

Sierra Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a week after the River Fire started, fire personnel continue to make progress on the blaze that destroyed more than 80 structures and forced thousands of people to be evacuated. As of Tuesday night, the River Fire has been 85% contained, according to Cal Fire, and firefighters are leaving...

