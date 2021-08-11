Cancel
Texas State

Senators John Cornyn & Ted Cruz Voted Against Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, Denying Texans Billions Of Dollars Of Investment

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
 8 days ago
President Biden’s infrastructure bill, an ambitious plan to invest in the country’s infrastructure while building climate change resilience, was approved in the Senate with shattering bipartisan support. The trillion-dollar plan approved on Tuesday morning, will direct federal funds to upgrade nationwide roads, enhance electric grids and broadband, construct and rebuild...

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

