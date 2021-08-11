Senators John Cornyn & Ted Cruz Voted Against Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, Denying Texans Billions Of Dollars Of Investment
President Biden’s infrastructure bill, an ambitious plan to invest in the country’s infrastructure while building climate change resilience, was approved in the Senate with shattering bipartisan support. The trillion-dollar plan approved on Tuesday morning, will direct federal funds to upgrade nationwide roads, enhance electric grids and broadband, construct and rebuild...www.reformaustin.org
Comments / 1