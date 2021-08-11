Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Prospect of losing Odsonne Edouard for free will concern club, says Celtic boss

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqQjn_0bORgf5w00
Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is out of contract at the end of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA). (PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou admits the possibility of Odsonne Edouard leaving Celtic for free will concern the Parkhead club.

The 23-year-old signed from Paris St Germain in 2018 for a reported fee of £9millon, after an initial loan spell at the Glasgow club, and his contract is up at the end of the season.

Despite speculation linking the French striker with Brighton, Hoops boss Postecoglou is not aware of any concrete bids.

Reports claim Edouard is prepared to let his contract expire, leaving him free to speak to other clubs in January, and the former Australia boss admits the prospect of losing such a valuable asset for nothing will be a worry for the club.

Ahead of the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against FK Jablonec on Thursday night, which the Hoops lead 4-2 from the first leg in the Czech Republic, Postecoglou said: “I think you are in right in saying that is a club concern rather than my concern right now.

“No, (I’m) not concerned at all.

“If it means he stays here and contributes then so be it, but again that is stuff that I am not really spending too much time thinking about.

“I have been at pains to say that there are certain things that are out of my control that I’m just not going to waste time during this period anyway, where it is really hectic, thinking about it.

“My total focus is getting the team ready for these games, playing our football which is not easy and needs a lot of attention from me and the staff, and also working on bringing players in.

“I have left outgoings totally to other people, that’s other people’s concerns.

“You are probably right, there is a concern there around cashing him in, but those are probably questions for other people.”

Postecoglou’s squad has a clean bill of health, including Edouard, who picked up a knock in a post-match training session following the 6-0 cinch Premiership win over Dundee at the weekend.

The Celtic boss, who said he was “eager to get more players in”, is relaxed about the news that former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan is to re-join the club in three-month consultancy role.

He said: “I reckon that falls into the remit of not in my world right now.

“I have met Gordon and he is a very passionate football person which I kind of like.

“The information I have had is that we are keen to tap into his knowledge of the club in terms of some of the structures around the club, particularly around the academy and women’s football which I think is really important infrastructure-wise.

“But again, how much that comes on my radar at the moment, this is probably the first time I have thought about it.”

Celtic Park will be full for the first time since before the pandemic for Thursday’s match and Postecoglou wants his side to come out “all guns blazing”.

He said: “When the whistle goes I want to show the same intent we showed at the weekend.

“Irrespective of what the opponents may or may not come up with, it is important we set the tempo right from the start and let them adjust to us.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Strachan
Person
Ange Postecoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Free Will#Celtic Park#Glasgow#Parkhead#French#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou not satisfied despite securing first win as Celtic boss

Ange Postecoglou hopes his first Celtic win will give his players belief but he was underwhelmed by the majority of their performance in the Czech Republic. Celtic won 4-2 against Jablonec in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round to make it victory at the fourth attempt for the Australian manager.
SoccerTribal Football

Celtic boss Postecoglou eager to keep Brighton target Edouard

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits he doesn't want to see Odsonne Edouard sold. Despite speculation linking the French striker with Brighton, Hoops boss Postecoglou is not aware of any concrete bids. He said: “I think you are in right in saying that is a club concern rather than my concern...
SoccerBBC

Celtic v Jablonec: Ange Postecoglou 'not concerned' by Edouard's future

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: Celtic v Jablonec. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is "not concerned" about Odsonne Edouard's future but admits...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic’s perseverance as they take control of tie

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his side’s perseverance after a 2-0 Europa League play-off first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar. Goals in each half from Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest earned the Hoops a healthy lead to take to the Netherlands, but AZ showed good ambition and attacking threat at times.
SoccerSporting News

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic Vow After Crucial Victory

Celtic are within touching distance of a place in the Europa League this season after a 2-0 first-leg win against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday morning (AEST). Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest in either half secured a fifth straight win for the Hoops, who have quickly started to gel under new manager Ange Postecoglou.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou not trying to replace ‘unbelievable’ Anthony Ralston

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stressed any new signings would complement and not replace his players as he hailed the “unbelievable” Anthony Ralston. Ralston has been a revelation this season and enhanced his burgeoning reputation with another impressive performance in Celtic’s 2-0 Europa League play-off first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday night.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton plan move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Brighton are making a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman is eyeing a switch south this summer and has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Football Insider says Brighton are also keen on Edouard. Flush with the cash raised from Ben White's sale to Arsenal, Brighton can...
Premier LeagueESPN

Tottenham boss Nuno says club needs to 'solve' Harry Kane problem

Nuno Espirito Santo said he has yet to speak with Harry Kane and admitted Tottenham have to "solve the problem" of the striker's future as he continues to seek a record-breaking move to Manchester City. Kane missed Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw at Chelsea after failing to report for preseason training...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Lovric, Rangers, Tavernier, Lundstrum

Celtic Odsonne Edouard's imminent departure, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun) But Postecoglou will continue to pick striker Edouard in the Celtic team. (Record) The Celtic manager is hoping to add new players to his squad "in the next week or so". (Scotsman - subscription required) Winger Kristijan Lovric scored for...
SoccerFrankfort Times

PSG boss says Messi is 'big asset' for the club commercially

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi is a “big asset” for Paris Saint-Germain from a commercial perspective, team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Wednesday. The 34-year-old Argentina star joined PSG on a two-year contract with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona and was unveiled at a news conference at Parc des Princes stadium.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Edouard keen as Brighton make first offer to Celtic

Brighton have made a first bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Daily Mail says Brighton hope to tie up an £18million deal for the French under-21 international early next week. Following weeks of speculation, the Seagulls have submitted an opening offer to Celtic. And, with Edouard keen to leave,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy