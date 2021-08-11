We Weigh In: Why Has B&B’s Sheila Carter Returned?
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is among the most notorious villains in soaps history, and that reputation wasn’t earned over a few contained storylines. Rather, it has culminated over decades of deception and violence spread across both The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) and The Young and the Restless (Y&R). Her rap-sheet reads like a psychotic’s to-do list, filled with murders (both attempted and otherwise), plastic surgeries, faked deaths, and betrayals.www.fame10.com
