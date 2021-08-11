We Weigh In: Why Has B&B’s Sheila Carter Returned?

Young and the Restless‘ Sally Spectra Storyline has really heated up. It looks like Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) days are numbered in Genoa City or are they? Her latest plot against Summer Newman (Hunter King) blew up in her face and as a result, lost her man and her coveted position at JCV. As witnessed in a savage confrontation with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and her boss Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). It is safe to say she thoroughly burned those bridges behind her.