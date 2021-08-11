Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Getting to the heart of the matter

wdnonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog owners do not need to be veterinarians to know a healthy heart is as important for furry friends as it is for humans. Yet there can be a lot of confusion surrounding cardiac issues in animals, especially when it comes to heart murmurs. Dr. Sonya Wesselowski, an assistant professor...

www.wdnonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Murmur#Veterinary Medicine#The Heart Of The Matter#Veterinary Care#Pet Talk#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
Weight LossNorwalk Hour

Healthy hearts and brains get their start in childhood

High blood pressure, high cholesterol and other risk factors for poor heart and brain health are problems people typically don't think about until they hit midlife. A growing body of research suggests they should start sooner – decades sooner. "These factors that can be modified through lifestyle choices are already...
Diseases & Treatmentsyourislandnews.com

The role of niacin in heart health

Niacin is found naturally in many foods, and is added to some foods. You can get recommended amounts of niacin by eating a variety of foods, including the following:. Animal foods, such as poultry, beef, pork, and fish. Some types of nuts, legumes, and grains. Niacin is also available in...
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Sanford Herald

Beyond varicose veins, 5 steps for good vascular health

(BPT) - Most people are familiar with heart disease and understand this serious condition can lead to a heart attack, chest pain or stroke. Unfortunately, few people know about vascular disease, which affects your circulatory system and can include diseases of your veins and arteries. Some vascular diseases are quite widespread, such as abdominal aortic aneurysm, which affects nearly 200,000 people in the United States each year and can be deadly without treatment. Additionally, patients with diabetes are more likely to develop vascular disease, and those individuals living with both are at an increased risk of amputation, blindness, kidney failure, and other serious disabilities.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & Treatmentsalthealthworks.com

Ten Ways to Increase Circulation and Prevent Blood Clots

The cardiovascular system is paramount to human health, but nearly half of American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease according to a 2019 study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. The bad news is that a healthy heart and cardiovascular system are not “normal” by today’s standards.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

This surprising culprit increases sleep apnea risk 78 percent

If you snore so loud you wake up your sleep partner, wake up frequently during the night or feel exhausted all day, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could be to blame. But of course, sleep apnea is a much bigger worry than just snoring…. And, while that fact might not surprise...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsstudyfinds.org

Widespread pain linked to higher risks of stroke, dementia onset

CHONGQING, China — Aches and pains can be a sign of anything from a minor ailment to a severe disorder. However, a new study finds feeling pain all over your body may also be a serious red flag for dementia onset later in life. Researchers say widespread pain appears to increase the risk of developing all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and stroke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy