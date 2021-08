Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing a backlash after a photo of a Covid-19 patient curled up on a healthcare centre's floor while awaiting treatment went viral. According to Kailey Tracy of First Coast News, the city of Jacksonville confirmed that the photo was real and was taken at a monoclonal treatment centre at the downtown library on Wednesday. According to Ms Tracy, a woman who claimed her husband took the photo posted it to Reddit. "Woman who posted picture to Reddit says her husband took it, saw people crying in pain. COJ says they were waiting for...