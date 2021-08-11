Cancel
7 Beautiful Lakes to Visit in New Hampshire Besides Lake Winnipesaukee

The hot weather is rolling into New England and it’s a good time to hit the water to cool off. If you are looking for a shark-free water experience, Lakes are in abundance in New Hampshire. Since the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, people are flocking to Lake Winnipesaukee, but it’s not the only lake in New Hampshire. Try these lakes for a little less crowding. There is no guarantee there won’t be crowds, but these lakes are smaller.

Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Video Of Lubec, Maine Shows Off the Beauty of Where the Sun Rises First in the Nation

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Escape Busy Life With These Maine Barns on Airbnb for the Perfect Quiet Getaway

Recently, the Bangor Daily News did a story about Airbnb's in Maine where farmers were renting out their space for tourists and visitors to visit. The article mentioned how the United States Department of Agriculture has seen a huge boom in so-called agritourism here in the State of Maine during the 2010 decade, which has been supremely impactful to Aroostook County most all.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

What Is That Red Slime Washing Up On Maine Beaches?

Video from WGME shows a red, thick, and goopy mess washing up on the Scarborough beach of Pine Point Beach. The beach is a long sandy beach in Saco Bay and is a great Southern Maine attraction. Unfortunately, the beach suffers from a continual issue of something rotting and slimy washing up on its beaches.
Belfast, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
AnimalsPosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Shockingly Massive Bee Swarm Covering a NH Tree Was Safely Removed

There was a massive bee swarm covering a tree on Folsom Street in Dover that weighed FOUR POUNDS. The image of it is just as amazing as the feat of safely removing it. With the national headline news of 'THE RETURN OF THE MURDER HORNETS' lurking around every corner, it's certainly nice to read such a calming post from The Black Cat Bee Company.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

That Huge, White Puffball In Maine Backyards Is Totally Edible

Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
PoliticsPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Maine Will Add New Way For Surrendering Newborns, Reducing Social Pressure

Maine's safe haven law was passed in 2001 allowing for exemption from prosecution for people surrendering a newborn child. Until now, in order to remain anonymous and in accordance with the safe haven laws, parents who choose to surrender a child would have to face a human being in order to surrender a child, be it an on-duty hospital staff member, law enforcement officer, or medical service provider.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

30 Spots In Maine That Are Being Praised With The Best Customer Service

We recently asked you to tell us some of the places around our state that had great customer service. We had hundreds of responses, and have highlighted 30 different businesses here. Some of these businesses are big and statewide. But many are "Mom and Pop" local shops, and we think they should their moment in the sun! We also heard from many of you who gave high marks for service, even though a place was short-handed and understaffed. You gave these place extra kudos for going above and beyond in a tough work environment.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Is This a Bad Omen From the Walmart in Houlton, Maine?

This seems to be a sign that things aren't changing the right way... While upta camp in Aroostook County, it seems that Covid has just made its first appearance. Last year at camp, it seemed like there was no such thing as Covid. There were hardly any masks worn, and signs at little food stands indicated that you DID have to wear a mask, but only because it was mandated by the state.

