With Friday the 13th tomorrow, I couldn't help but start thinking about what scary movies I definitely want to watch and which ones are on the "never again" list. I get scared easily, but for some genius, or maybe not so genius reason, I choose to watch these scary movies alone. Which is not ideal, at all. Everyone has their own idea as to what is scary and what is just so fake it has zero scare factor. Either way, I like a good rush as long as I can sleep after I watch it.