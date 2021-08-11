Cancel
Kimball, MN

Kimball Days Happening This Week

By Jay Caldwell
 8 days ago


Kimball Days is celebrating 40 years this year. The week long event began Sunday with the Little Miss Kimball Coronation. The Medallion hunt began Monday and continues throughout the week, the Teddy Bear Band played Monday and the new FFA Barnyard Scavenger hunt began Tuesday. Today at Kimball Days the Raptor Show & Root Beer Float pops will take place at the Kimball Public Library starting at 3:30 p.m. Take a look at the rest of the Kimball Days schedule below.

