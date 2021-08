Investing.com -- Global markets tumble and U.S. stocks are set to extend losses after the Federal Reserve's latest minutes suggested it will start reducing its bond purchases this year. Jobless claims are due to provide further evidence of "substantial progress" (or not) toward the Fed's employment goals. The world's two biggest auto groups see chip-related disruptions continuing, while a new study supports the scientific case for vaccine booster shots. And in China, the country's biggest investor avoided collapse by accepting a state-led bailout. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 19th August.