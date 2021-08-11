Honey I Joined A Cult Hits Steam Early Access Mid-September

Team17 and Sole Survivor Games announced this morning that Honey I Joined A Cult will come to Steam Early Access next month. The game was revealed last year and was honestly one of the best trailers we had seen as it takes the format of Prison Architect and allows you to build up your own cult following to whatever it is you feel like having blind followers worship. The game is supposed to be fully released sometime this year, but considering how weird the premise is, we'll happily take an Early Access build to see how far we can push the concept. The game will be released on Steam on September 14th, but in the meantime, here's a trailer to give you an idea of what you'll be playing.