The Los Angeles Dodgers hoped Cole Hamels could remedy some of their rotation issues, but that plan ended Monday when Hamels was placed on the 60-day injured list. Hamels, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Dodgers in early August, experienced arm pain following a simulated game Aug. 7. He was set to receive a $200,000 bonus for every start he made for the Dodgers, but he never was able to pitch an inning for the defending World Series champions.