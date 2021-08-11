Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves 8/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Cincinnati Reds (61-53) and the Atlanta Braves (58-55) will clash in Game 2 of a three-game tournament at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Cincinnati bowed to the Cleveland Indians at 3-9 in their recent encounter on Monday. The Reds started a series with a 2-3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Cincinnati scored two runs in the second inning but never got a chance in the remaining frames resulting in a 2-3 loss in the opening game of a series. Starter Sonny Gray gave up two earned runs on three hits with three free bases awarded and struck out eight Atlanta hitters in the losing effort for the Reds. Left Fielder Aristides Aquino acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs while 1st Baseman Joey Votto added one run on one hit in the loss.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Wade Miley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Indians#The Atlanta Braves#Era#The Washington Nationals#The Mlb Pick#Major League Baseball#Bsoh Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Game Thread: Braves vs Reds 8/11

First place is (potentially) only a few hours away for Atlanta. If they can solve the riddle that is Wade Miley, with some help from Touki Toussaint in stifling the Reds offense, tonight could be a springboard to passing the Phillies. This scenario would also require the Dodgers to win in Philadelphia, but you get the point. Things are better in Atlanta at the moment than they have been all season and gaining yet another important piece in d’Arnaud only adds to the excitement that accompanies a solid stretch of play.
MLBRed Reporter

The new biggest road trip in recent Cincinnati Reds history

When Harry Ford rolled up to Petra in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, he was smacked with a trio of challenges to complete before ever getting the opportunity to see the hallowed mug. He had to duck razor-sharp head-loppers, hopscotch his way across a pockmarked floor of death, and [spoiler alert] trust his senses despite illusion to navigate a narrow walkway crossing a perilous cavern.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/15/2021

Brewers at Pirates—MLB pick is Milwaukee Brewers on run line -1.5 runs at -130. Eric Lauer expected to start for the Brewers. The lefthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts. Steven Brault to throw for the Pirates. Brault works his third game of the season going no greater than five innings in his starts. Past ten games Pittsburgh batting .196. Their bullpen in that period an ERA 5.79 and WHIP 1.47. Brewers outperforming the Pirates at the plate and mound in this span. Play Milwaukee run line -1.5 runs at -130.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

Votto reaches career milestone in 15th season with Reds

Veteran first baseman joins an exclusive group with 2,000th hit. Joey Votto became the fifth player to record 2,000 career hits in a Cincinnati Reds uniform and the 291st player in Major League Baseball history to reach the milestone when he singled in the seventh inning Monday against the Chicago Cubs.
MLBallfans.co

Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (52-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-55, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -230, Cubs +190; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Twitter was stunned to learn Joey Votto only has 2,000 hits

It’s been quite a month for Joey Votto, who has been the hottest hitter in baseball since the All-Star break, leading the majors in home runs (15), RBI (36) and slugging percentage (.798) during that span. The All-Star first baseman continued his torrid stretch with another monster performance Monday against the Cubs (who are in the midst of a season-worst 12-game losing skid), contributing three singles while raising his career hit total to 2,001.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Joey Votto has been MLB’s best player since the All-Star break

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 16: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates in the dugout after scoring after getting on base with a single for his 2,000th career hit. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) The 2021 season has been a special one for No. 19. Joey Votto recorded his...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Washington Nationals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the last game of their two-game series against the Washington Nationals in Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 4:05 PM (EDT). After an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Toronto is now at 63-54. The Blue Jays blasted four home runs in the win, avoiding a three-game sweep by the Mariners. The Blue Jays rank fourth, sitting eight matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
MLBRed Reporter

Ian Happened, Cincinnati Reds did not in another bad loss to the Cubs

Ian Happ doubled in a pair of runs in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, a game where he didn’t even get the start. Then, he homered in Tuesday’s game against them in GABP, and followed that up with a homer in today’s 7-1 win for the Chicago Cubs against the Reds, too.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds saves leader Heath Hembree out of bullpen, Tony Santillan called up

Heath Hembree, the Cincinnati Reds’ leader in saves, was designated for assignment Tuesday and Tony Santillan was called up to replace him in the bullpen. It was a quick fall for Hembree, who served as the club’s closer as recently as Aug. 3. He allowed an earned run in six of his last eight appearances, yielding 13 runs on 10 hits and seven walks in his last seven innings.
Gamblingnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/17/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds: New BreakingT Joey Votto shirt is a must-have

Joey Votto is nearly 40-years-old and coming back from a broken thumb. Yet, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman is playing lights out and leading Cincy’s charge for a Wild Card spot. Votto’s belted 26 home runs on the year – already his highest total since 2017 – and has driven...
MLBPosted by
On3.com

KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Suffer Series Loss to Chicago Cubs

In the midst of a playoff push, the Cincinnati Reds suffered an ugly series loss to the Chicago Cubs. After Monday night’s offensive explosion of 14 runs on 14 hits, the Reds responded with back-to-back one-run performances. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a single solo home run provided the scoring and Cincinnati hit a combined 0-10 with runners in scoring position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy