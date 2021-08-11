Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves 8/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (61-53) and the Atlanta Braves (58-55) will clash in Game 2 of a three-game tournament at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Cincinnati bowed to the Cleveland Indians at 3-9 in their recent encounter on Monday. The Reds started a series with a 2-3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Cincinnati scored two runs in the second inning but never got a chance in the remaining frames resulting in a 2-3 loss in the opening game of a series. Starter Sonny Gray gave up two earned runs on three hits with three free bases awarded and struck out eight Atlanta hitters in the losing effort for the Reds. Left Fielder Aristides Aquino acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs while 1st Baseman Joey Votto added one run on one hit in the loss.