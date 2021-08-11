Soil health fundamentals focus of ‘Building Soils for Better Crops’

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is looking for public comment on proposed changes to the Healthy Soils Program (HSP). The Budget Act of 2021 has appropriated a total of $50 million in one-time funding from the General Fund to further CDFA’s implementation of the HSP. CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation will be accepting public feedback on the recommendations proposed for new management practices to be included in the program. Submitted proposals have been reviewed by a committee of technical subject matter experts from California universities and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.