Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles 8/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will play game two with the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. In the team’s previous series, the Tigers were beaten by the Indians by 2-1. They only managed to avoid a total blank by winning the second meeting. Detroit is 55-60 in the league following a 9-4 victory over the Orioles last Tuesday. The team ranks third in the American League Central standings and they are 13 and a half games behind the leading team.