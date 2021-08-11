Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles 8/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Detroit Tigers will play game two with the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. In the team’s previous series, the Tigers were beaten by the Indians by 2-1. They only managed to avoid a total blank by winning the second meeting. Detroit is 55-60 in the league following a 9-4 victory over the Orioles last Tuesday. The team ranks third in the American League Central standings and they are 13 and a half games behind the leading team.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Matt Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Detroit Tigers#Indians#American#Era#Tampa Bay#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyBleacher Report

Jack Morris Suspended Indefinitely for Racist Accent During Shohei Ohtani At-bat

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been indefinitely suspended for using a racist accent on the air during a Shohei Ohtani at-bat in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In a statement released on Wednesday, Bally Sports Detroit cited its "zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination" to announce Morris'...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch isn't known for intentional walks. There were 5,995 plate appearances against the Houston Astros in 2019, and Hinch — the Astros' manager from 2015-19 — didn't issue a single intentional walk. For the Tigers in 2021, he entered Tuesday's series opener with the Los Angeles Angels at six intentional walks.
MLBFox17

Miguel Cabrera tries for 500 as Tigers open series with Angels

------- Los Angeles Angels (59-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-62, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -123, Angels +104; over/under is...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/15/2021

Brewers at Pirates—MLB pick is Milwaukee Brewers on run line -1.5 runs at -130. Eric Lauer expected to start for the Brewers. The lefthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts. Steven Brault to throw for the Pirates. Brault works his third game of the season going no greater than five innings in his starts. Past ten games Pittsburgh batting .196. Their bullpen in that period an ERA 5.79 and WHIP 1.47. Brewers outperforming the Pirates at the plate and mound in this span. Play Milwaukee run line -1.5 runs at -130.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose 3-1 to Los Angeles Angels; Shohei Ohtani deals on mound, homers

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal wishes he hadn't left the ball over the plate in the first inning. He didn't make many mistakes Wednesday at Comerica Park, but he paid for his early miscue. Ex-Tiger Justin Upton crushed Skubal's fastball over the left-center wall for a two-run blast, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 2-0 lead.
MLBWBAL Radio

Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rasmussen scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-79, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-47, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles Named Top Minor League System in Baseball

Despite poor performance at the Major League level, the Baltimore Orioles’ future is very bright. With Wander Franco graduated from prospects rankings, the Baltimore Orioles have now passed the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in FanGraphs’ live farm system rankings. Moving up based on a process of elimination may not be as exciting as adding new prospects, but the re-ranking shows the Orioles have a great chance of contending in the next few years.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers place Eric Haase on injured list, activate rookie outfielder

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday, which was the last time he played in a game. The Tigers had said that Haase was battling lower back pain, although his official injury designation is a right abdominal strain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there was no new injury, just a different way of describing the same thing.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Detroit home crowd still hoping for No. 500 for Miguel Cabrera

The Detroit Tigers have drawn big crowds this week in anticipation of Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run. They have instead been dazzled by the favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player award. Shohei Ohtani reached base four times in Tuesday's series opener, then did damage on both the...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t allow Miguel Cabrera to hit 500th homer

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Los Angeles Angels: DH Miguel Cabrera still chasing 500

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). [ Here's how you can gain access to our best Tigers content for an incredible price. ]. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 83 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 6.10 ERA) vs. Angels LHP...
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Adam Eaton batting second on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Adam Eaton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Walker Buehler and the Dodgers. Justin Upton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 7.7 FanDuel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy