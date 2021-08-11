The Future is Never Wrong: Helmut Jahn Exhibition Offers A Glimpse into the Life of the Man Behind the Legacy

For most Chicagoans, and visitors to the city, Helmut Jahn’s architecture is probably most recognizable from one of two places: O’Hare airport’s United Airlines Terminal and especially the undulating underground walkway with collaborator Michael Hayden’s neon light sculpture and mirrored ceiling; and his State of Illinois Center in Chicago, known as the Thompson Center since 1985. But of course, there has always been much more to Jahn’s significant body of work than just these two structures.