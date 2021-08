As the major stock market indexes hit fresh highs, most quality stocks are currently trading at sky-high valuations, making it difficult to find true value stocks. Intel (INTC) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) have immense growth potential, but their valuations still look reasonable at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Despite stock market volatility due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the high-inflation environment, the benchmark indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism over the Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.