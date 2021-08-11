Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Bay Area nonprofit gives free cash to homeless people, with surprising results

By Marisa Kendall
Silicon Valley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Adler never thought $500 a month would be enough to lift someone out of homelessness in the notoriously expensive Bay Area. He launched his six-month “basic income” experiment to help unhoused participants pay for things like food and unexpected bills. But for 64-year-old Elizabeth Softky, it did much more. The no-strings-attached payments allowed her to qualify for an apartment in a new affordable housing complex for seniors in Redwood City, after 11 months in a shelter and an unexpected cancer diagnosis.

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Redwood City, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Giving Tuesday#Volunteers#Affordable Housing#Homeless Shelter#Unhoused#Miracle Messages#State#Miracle Friends#Miracle Money#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...

Comments / 3

Community Policy