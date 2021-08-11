Bay Area nonprofit gives free cash to homeless people, with surprising results

Kevin Adler never thought $500 a month would be enough to lift someone out of homelessness in the notoriously expensive Bay Area. He launched his six-month “basic income” experiment to help unhoused participants pay for things like food and unexpected bills. But for 64-year-old Elizabeth Softky, it did much more. The no-strings-attached payments allowed her to qualify for an apartment in a new affordable housing complex for seniors in Redwood City, after 11 months in a shelter and an unexpected cancer diagnosis.