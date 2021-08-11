Six takeaways from the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart

The Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart leading up to the team’s preseason opener. It should be pointed out that the front office and coaching staff are barely involved, if at all, in the construction of this chart.

OK, so an unofficial depth chart is just that — unofficial — but there are still some interesting things to glean from it. This isn’t a depth chart set in stone, but it is the first impression of how the team could line up at times in 2021.

Here are a few key takeaways from the Vikings first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season:

Stephen Weatherly is starting at defensive end

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Danielle Hunter starting isn’t that much of a surprise, the player opposite to him was a dark horse candidate to start — at least at the beginning of the offseason. Minnesota reunited with Weatherly after a disappointing stint for him in Carolina. Despite that, the Vikings may have to give Weatherly a big role this year, if players like D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II and Janarius Robinson can’t step up.

LB Nick Vigil is the third linebacker

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) participates in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Third linebacker isn’t set in stone. That said, Vigil landing in that spot on the depth chart is interesting. Vigil signed with the Vikings this offseason. He will have to beat out Cameron Smith, Troy Dye and others for the role.

Bashaud Breeland is starting at cornerback

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland sets up for a defensive drill during the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The two starting corners on the depth chart were Bashaud Breeland and Patrick Peterson. Cameron Dantzler was listed as backup. I think the Vikings may have a tough decision to make when it comes to which player starts out wide. However, Minnesota has loved to use the nickel corner throughout the Mike Zimmer era, so starting out wide isn’t incredibly important.

Oli Udoh is the starting right guard

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

If you told me that Udoh would be the team’s starting right guard in 2021, I would be very surprised. But now, he seems like the most likely candidate to do so. Let’s see if he beats out Wyatt Davis and others the rest of the offseason.

Andrew DePaola is the starting long snapper

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew Depaola (42) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran, Andrew DePaola, has been competing against undrafted free agent Turner Bernard for the starting long snapper position. The unofficial depth chart has DePaola out in front.

Ameer Abdullah lands both return man spots

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Abdullah was listed as both the starting kick returner and punt returner. Abdullah’s ability to land a return spot might help him stay on the roster. He will be competing with the likes of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Kene Nwangwu and others.