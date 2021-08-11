Cancel
Meet the Next Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul

By amNewYork Metro staff
LongIslandPress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two weeks, the Empire State will have its first female governor in Kathy Hochul, the current lieutenant governor who will replace outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hochul will take the reins of state government on Aug. 24 after months of scandal swamped the Cuomo administration, and led to the three-term governor’s resignation Tuesday. The impending change in leadership brought expressions of relief from New Yorkers weary of all the recent bad news surrounding Cuomo, and hope that Hochul would usher in a new day of governance and leadership.

