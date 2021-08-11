Marne Division honors fallen soldier in special ceremony 103 years later

First Lt. Thomas Reed Beasley didn’t have to be on the front lines — he had just finished his law degree at the University of Georgia in 1917. But Beasley volunteered for the infantry after his graduation, and when the American Expeditionary Force took up its positions in eastern France, he was in the trenches with the 3rd Infantry Division. Beasley was assigned to Company D, 4th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Brigade.