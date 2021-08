The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department recently urged residents to wear face masks while indoors due to a surging COVID-19 infection rate. Laramie County School District#1 is expected to announce a decision on Friday on whether face masks will be required for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming is requiring indoor face mask use through at least Sept. 20. The COVID vaccination rate in Wyoming at last report was at 37.2 percent and was much lower in some areas.