When Warrant’s Jani Lane Left Behind a Complicated Legacy

By Bryan Rolli
101.9 KING FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When former Warrant singer Jani Lane died on Aug. 11, 2011, at the age of 47, he left behind a complicated musical legacy that he himself repeatedly disavowed. But the singer's reputation as a hard-partying purveyor of cock-rock belied a smart, genre-spanning catalog of music that outclassed most of Warrant’s Sunset Strip contemporaries and established Lane as one of the era’s most sophisticated songwriters — while also hinting at the anguish constantly threatening to pierce his cheery, irreverent facade.

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

