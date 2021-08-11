Cancel
Sweet Springs, MO

SWEET SPRINGS BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVES PROPOSED TAX LEVY

kmmo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen approved the proposed tax levy for the city during its meeting this week. According to unofficial minutes, the board approved the rate at $1.7769 per $100 of assessed valuation for real and personal property. City Clerk Michelle Fuehring pointed out this rate is slightly less than the rate of $1.786 in 2020. The rate now has to be approved by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

