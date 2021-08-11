Cancel
Broken Arrow, OK

BA's Pooch Plunge this Saturday at Family Aquatic Center

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 8 days ago

As the City's summer pool season ends, it is time for the annual Pooch Plunge at the Broken Arrow Family Aquatic Center, 1400 S. Main St., Saturday, Aug. 14.

Pre-registration for this year's Pooch Plunge is required, and dogs must be up to date on all vaccines at the time of registration. The deadline to register has been extended until Thursday, Aug. 12. Registration forms are available at the Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per dog, with up to two people per dog participating. Primary dog handlers must be 16 and over, and no one under 12 will be permitted in the pool area. The times for the event are based upon the dog's weight as follows:

  • 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. 40 lbs. & less
  • 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. 45-65 lbs.
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 70 lbs. & more

"During the pool season, dogs are not allowed in the pool due to hair, chemicals, and patron safety. Pooch Plunge is a fun way to end the swim season and give our canine friends a chance to cool off," said BA Parks & Recreation Superintendent Jody Baker.

For more information, about the Pooch Plunge call 918-259-8437.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeHhc_0bORC6Tk00

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

