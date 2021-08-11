Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why You Shouldn't Pay for Season Passes or DLC

By Soham De
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason passes and DLC are firmly engrained in modern gaming, with more and more games offering them before and after their release. Yet, despite their prevalence in gaming, season passes and DLC can do more harm than good. In most cases, you should steer clear of them. Here's why. What...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Video Game#Pre Orders#Dlc#Microtransactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

One of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mystic Gunner: Roguelike RPG

"The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade q…. "The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade quickly and shoot without hesitation! You don't have to show mercy to your enemies. Prepare your gear and skills and explore random generated areas. Collect powerful weapons and equipment, dodge bullets and defeat all enemies while acquiring new skills! The roguelike elements are well designed, making the game very easy to control and offers an andrenaline-pumping gameplay. A post-apocalypse story The worst creatures in human history have appeared in our world. Humanity formed a common front against these visitors, but the most destructive weapons barely put a scratch on them, the world is contaminated with ashes and radioactivity. They are called "Ark", and humanity continued its long war of attrition. And half a century later... Game – Action Shooter, Roguelike Shooter RPG Roguelike stages provide a new experience every time you play. Defeat all enemies to clear the area. There are various areas of the stage. Find a variety of interesting areas, including wave areas where hordes of enemies charging in waves, supply areas where you can restore new skills or health, and shop areas where you can purchase items. Features - Hundreds of random areas, various monsters and powerful bosses with their own attacking patterns - Random and powerful skills to help you in your battle - Utilize character's abilties such as dodge rolling, parrying enemies' attacks, chain jumping, grenade throwing, triggering ultimates, and more - Level up and collect powerful equipment to unlock and strengthen your potential - Various modes to ramp-up the challenge - Get awesome rewards through daily login, daily quests, battle pass, and more Highly recommended for those who love action games, shooting games, and action role-playing games, and this game is a must-have for new users. Some more juicy information for you - This realistic non-stop shooting action adventure game is a free game! - Enjoy a roguelike shooting game with a unique view point and various stages - Dungeon RPG game that you can fully enjoy offline - Survival zombie shooter game, featuring zombies! Defeat them all! - Are you still playing as archer? It's time to play the best action role-playing shooter, Mystic Gunner. - This roguelike game is an offline game that can be played offline as well. - More games to come. In the future, we'll tell you about various shooter adventure games, roguelike games, and roguelike RPGs. Recommended to these gamers! - Recommended for gamers whose favourite things in games are Shooting RPG, Action Adventure Game, RogueLike Game, Dungeon RPG Game, Dungeon Crawler, and Legendary Archer - Recommended for gamers who like smooth control, upgrade and collect various items - Gamers who enjoy completing missions, attack challenging bosses, and enjoy various modes - Featured games for those who like free games, indie games, and action story games - Anyone who wants to defeat countless zombies and monsters to save the world - Exciting action game with countless hours of fun - Heroes with powerful skills for players to utilize If you encountered any bugs or want to suggestion something to improve the game, please write to us at [email protected] We'll continue to create more fun action adventure games, roguelike games, dungeon RPGs, hero games, indie games, and shooting games. We need your help to make games such as action game with amazing story, roguelike games, adventure games, and shooter games. Tell your family and friends about this roguelike shooting exploration game. It would be a great help to us.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Open World Games on PS4

There’s something special about open world games. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but there’s something to be said about the freedom they give us; the ability to go wherever we want and do whatever we want, in any order that takes our fancy. While we may play video games to escape from reality, we can’t resist the realistic simulation of free will that a great open world game offers. And so if you own a PS4, you might be after the best open world games available on the format.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Guilty Gear Strive: New Season Pass 1 DLC Character Revealed

A new DLC character will be available in Guilty Gear Strive on August 27. Her name is Jack-O’ and she is the second character of the Season Pass 1, following the arrival of Goldlewis Dickinson a few weeks ago. Jack-O’ is an artificial life-form created by Asuka R. Kreutz as...
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Diablo II Resurrected Review, Release Date, Gameplay

Diablo II Resurrected runs its Beta Access from August 13 to August 16. If you’re one of the people who bought the Early Access token, you’ve probably already played the game by the time you read this article. For the rest, here’s the question: should you care about Diablo II...
Video GamesIGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Drops to Just $10 on Xbox and PS4

Soon after the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 patch, the game has now seen a dramatic price reduction. It's now available for just $10 (see at Best Buy) which is quite a steal for the game, just with the caveat that you still have to put up with the various bugs and difficulties the game experiences on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

5 Games Consoles That Failed Miserably (But Shouldn't Have)

Sometimes there's a video games console that just didn't get the recognition it deserves, despite having all the momentum on paper. Whether it's because of its design, marketing, games library, or lack of support from both the publisher and the public, here are five games consoles that failed miserably, but didn't deserve to.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Tales of Arise PS5, PS4 Demo Is Available to Download Now

Ahead of its release on 10th September 2021, Tales of Arise is offering those interested in the game the chance to test what it has to offer with a free demo available to download on the PlayStation Store now. PS5 and PS4 versions of the playable teaser can be copped, and it contains samplings of pretty much everything included in the full game. That means battles, boss fights, camping, cooking, farming, and side quests, with all six characters playable.
Video Gamescorexbox.com

Myst is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 26th

Excellent news just dropped today on the official Xbox Blog from the team at Cyan. Myst is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S for Xbox Game Pass on August 26, 2021. Xbox Game Pass will bring you the iconic graphic adventure RPG puzzle game, released 1993 for MAC OS, 1994 on Windows, 1995 for Sega, Atari, 1996 for Playstation, and with new sound, art, and interactions. We are returning to the place it all started! I remember playing this game in the 90’s and had no idea what was going on. I just knew that the game was mysterious and I watned to explore the island.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Bangalore Edition Available Now, Comes With New Cosmetics

Developer Respawn has released a new version of its free-to-play shooter Apex Legends. Called the Bangalore Edition, it bundles together a number of cosmetics and premium currency for $20 USD. As the name suggests, the Bangalore Edition focuses on Bangalore, and it includes a new character skin, weapon skin, and...
Video Gamesrobots.net

22 Best Xbox Game Pass Games From Your Favorite Genres

The Xbox has been one of the primary pillars of consoles for quite some time now. Its games have been pretty diverse, ranging from shooters to strategy games. However, these games have been part of the console for a long time, and it’s a bit sad for them to be gone due to compatibility issues. It’s due to this sentiment that the Xbox Game Pass was born, and we’re here to talk about which games you should get on the service. Before we talk about the best Xbox Game Pass games available, let’s discuss what the pass itself is.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game, Nintendo confirms

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been confirmed as an open-world game by The Pokemon Company. Earlier today during a Pokemon Presents livestream from The Pokemon Company, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game. While the game was previously teased to be taking on an open-world approach, this was never strictly confirmed by either The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but now we know it's going open-world for sure.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Tales of Arise Demo Now Available on PlayStation and Xbox

Tales of Arise is the latest title in the ‘Tales of‘ series, a JRPG franchise that’s been around since 1997. Tales of Arise is set to release soon, and the free demo shows a small slice of gameplay, so players know what to expect. The game is also available for pre-order on all available platforms. Tales of Arise is very highly anticipated and this demo could help you find your next favourite game, but don’t expect your progress to carry over.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Diablo II: Resurrected rises from the ashes in beta on PS4 and PS5

Blizzard Entertainment takes a big hit in the anthill of RPGs by releasing his famous game Diablo II entitled resurrected in the remastered version. We had learned during the Blizzcon 2021 from release and a return at E3 2021. The Dark Ranger is back in beta since August 13 PS4 and PS5 for players who pre-order the title on the console of sony, but the title will also be available on nintendo switch, pc, Xbox One and Series X / S from 23-09-2021.
Video Gameswepc.com

Psychonauts 2 Gets On Xbox Game Pass

There is a whole wave of new additions to the Xbox Game Pass coming at the end of August, one of which is Psychonauts 2. Psychonauts 2, for those that didn’t have the pleasure of playing the first, is an action-adventure platformer, in which the player takes control of Razputin Aquato, the latest recruit to the psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. The game is hilarious, it’s colorful, and incredibly creative, making it a great addition to the Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Last Hours of PS Store Summer Sale: Hundreds of Discounted Games on PS4 and PS5

The current PS Store Summer Sale for PS4 and PS5 come to an end today, June 18, 2021, so we have only a few hours to take advantage of the best discounts on digital video games for our PlayStation consoles. And it is that the summer discounts of PlayStation Store remain active since the end of last July through two waves with hundreds of games and game accessories on offer with up to a 85% off. That’s why we’re bringing back the best discounts from the PS Store Summer Sale before it’s over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy