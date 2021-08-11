Police: Body found on Isanti County property believed to be missing woman

Police in Isanti County believe a woman found dead on an Athens Township property is missing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven .

According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office and Isanti Police, investigators were issuing a search warrant the night of Aug. 10 when they found an adult woman's body.

The medical examiner's office will make an official identification, but based on evidence found at the scene police say they believe the woman is Vangrinsven.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse reported Wednesday that authorities are not calling the death "foul play," but do consider it to be "suspicious."

According to Vangrinsven's co-workers, the body was found at the home of a man who had offered to "give her a ride home." Co-workers say she had been spotted with the man at a bar, and he claimed to them he had dropped her off near the VFW where she worked.

The man's wife provided the following statement:

“My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to Amanda‘s family and friends. The individual who she was last seen with is no longer in the community and is being held in a locked mental health facility. I am actively cooperating and will continue to cooperate with all law-enforcement agencies. I please request privacy for my family and myself.”

Currently, there are no suspects in custody in connection to Vangrinsven's case, but authorities say there does not appear to be a continuing threat to the public.

On Aug. 7, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Vangrinsven missing after she was last seen on Aug. 5 near the Isanti VFW.

According to the BCA, she left the VFW Thursday night with someone and went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, Minnesota. The other person told authorities that Vangrinsven was eventually driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW.

The BCA said Vangrinsven didn't show up for work Friday and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says a press conference will be held in the coming days to share information on the case.