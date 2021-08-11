Cancel
Elections

Meet the Candidate – Russell Wind

By Jerrad Moore
mvskokemedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMvskoke Media speaks with Okfuskee District Seat B candidate Russell Wind, and took questions from the YouTube chat. Mvskoke Media has contacted the campaigns of all the candidates in the MCN 2021 elections to offer an opportunity to take part in a livestream where citizens can ask questions in the chat. Each livestream will focus on a single candidate, and candidates are not required to participate. Candidates were given until August 13, 2021 to contact Mvskoke Media to schedule their livestream.

