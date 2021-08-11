Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

It's Not Just Tesla: All Other Driver-Assist Systems Work without Drivers, Too

By Dave VanderWerp
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Most new cars have very similar driver-assistance capabilities. Not that a consumer would know, given all the names automakers attach to these aids and the distinct indicators each employs. Lane-keeping or centering assistance uses one or more cameras to detect lane markings and applies appropriate nudges to the steering to keep the vehicle between the lines. Adaptive cruise control in most cases uses radar to track vehicles ahead and adjusts your car's speed to the flow of traffic. Together these two features can steer, accelerate, and brake a car. The best examples might even lull drivers into believing the computers are capable of handling the driving for extended periods. That's a mistake. None can be trusted to mind the road and avoid obstacles to the point that a driver is not required.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Gm#Car And Driver#Subaru#Volvo#Lexus#Mercedes#Gm#Super Cruise#Bluecruise#Caddy#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsCleanTechnica

What Will Happen To Old ICE Vehicles In The Electric Era?

“Disabled & Elderly Parking Only.” That’s what the sign said, so he parked his ICE Corolla there. We saw the vehicle as we exited the restaurant and walked towards where we had parked our Tesla. When I pointed it out to my friend, he said, “In 20 years they’ll be using that car for a chook pen.”
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
CarsCNET

Our top picks for the best electric car in 2021

If you're here, you're probably thinking about taking the leap into the work of electric vehicles. You came to the right place because we've driven plenty of EVs. These battery-powered vehicles really can serve as a daily driver as the technology gets better, ranges become more livable and charging infrastructure starts to expand.
Traffic AccidentsCleanTechnica

Tesla’s Autopilot Saves Lives — Period. Just Ask This Drunk Driver.

Drinking and driving is never, ever recommended, and it’s illegal. However, statistics surrounding the phenomenon would suggest otherwise — it happens all the time. While a new video may not be the front page on most mainstream media news sites, since it doesn’t fit the narrative of killer cars driving themselves and killing people, a clip that was all over Twitter this week reminds us how helpful Tesla Autopilot can be.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Another GM Employee Has Been Caught Joyriding A Customer's Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a lovely sports car that everyone wants to get behind the wheel of, despite the fact that it only gets more expensive every year. After many production delays and quality control issues, those who have finally attained their C8 Vettes are surely glad to own them, but sometimes the people entrusted with caring for these vehicles abuse them. Last year, we reported on a Corvette owner whose car was taken for a joyride by the very mechanics who were meant to be looking after it. It's not the only such story we've heard, but it seems that GM employees just don't learn.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Can Be Built Without Start-Stop Under New Plan

As most are already aware, the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production in recent months. And even though Ford has focused on building its most profitable and strategically important vehicles during these unprecedented times, the 2021 Ford F-150 has still faced numerous production cuts, mainly due to a fire at a Japanese chip plant, and even a train derailment that destroyed a number of new pickups. The automaker was able to ship a large number of F-150s stored at various locations around Detroit recently, and now, it’s poised to remove a feature quite a few people aren’t fans of in an attempt to get more F-150s in the hands of owners – auto start-stop.
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Cars That Were Killed Too Soon: Window Shop with Car and Driver

Most of the time, we don't get too sad when a car ends production. But occasionally, there's a vehicle that is disappears before it has had its due, and those are the rare birds we aimed to find on this week's episode of Window Shop. Our panel found a wide...
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

These three electric car models are the fastest-selling used vehicles in the US

The fastest-selling used cars in the United States in July 2021 were all EVs, according to. analysis of used-car sales for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020. The Tesla Model 3 topped the charts, at an average 15.7 days to sell, while the average transaction price across model years was $46,982, according to the analysis. Even Model 3 sedans from the 2018 model year—its first—sold for $45,291.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Ford Is Saying About the Electric F-150 Lightning's Launch

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) got a lot of people's attention when it unveiled the battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup in May. It's a hugely important product for Ford -- and maybe for America, too.In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on August 5, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear look at what Ford said recently about its efforts to get the Lightning into production. And they highlight the effect the company's new pickup could have not just on Ford's bottom line but on President Joe Biden's effort to make electric vehicles (EVs) mainstream.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch Autopilot Save Drunk Tesla Driver Who Passed Out

Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years. Some users don't fully understand that Autopilot's name is somewhat misleading and that it's not capable of full Level 5 self-driving. It's only rated at Level 2, meaning drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times even when the system is engaged. Several accidents have resulted in drivers' failure to do this. However, Autopilot does have the ability to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities in the right conditions.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tesla's Fully Electric Semi Truck on Verge of Production

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. It was 2017 when Tesla first unveiled an all-electric semi-truck...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Autopilot is not the only system that can be tricked into operating with no driver

Back in April, news agencies both local and international news covered a particularly controversial test from Consumer Reports. The magazine concluded that Tesla Autopilot was particularly problematic since it could be fooled into operating without a human driver. Granted, Consumer Reports used several hacks and a defeat device to trick the system, but that was the magazine’s point: if a driver wants to, Tesla Autopilot could be fooled into operating dangerously.
CarsAutoblog

Ford BlueCruise First Drive Review | Works as advertised, hands-down

Ford announced a few months ago that it would start offering a hands-free highway driving assist later this year. It's clearly a direct competitor to the only other hands-free system on the market, GM's Super Cruise. As part of the over-100,000-mile real-world test trip that the company has been conducting before the release, it invited journalists, including yours truly, to try BlueCruise out in the test vehicles along some stretches of Michigan highway. Turns out it works quite well, certainly well enough to be a solid option to the current basic version of Super Cruise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy