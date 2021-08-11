Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Reynolds says she’s concerned US Senate’s infrastructure plan is ‘another layer’ of federal spending

kjan.com
 8 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. “We’re trying to take the money that we’re getting and really plug it into infrastructure — into water and sewer and bridges, so we have that opportunity to do that already with a lot of the money that’s coming in,” Reynolds says, “so I’m just concerned that this is another layer.”

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Infrastructure#Iowa Senate#Us Senate#Radio Iowa#Republican#The U S Senate#U S#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Iowa Statekjan.com

Governor Reynolds declares today “Solar Day in Iowa”

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds declared today, August 18th, as “Solar Day in Iowa.” To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered today for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. “Iowa leads the country in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Sen. Angus King tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King on Thursday announced that he tested positive Thursday morning for COVID-19, one day after he began feeling “mildly feverish.”. In a statement, King said that he has “worked to follow the professional guidance and take all precautions necessary to protect myself, my loved ones, my staff, and my community,” including getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: McCarthy and McConnell demand briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) are demanding a classified briefing from the Biden administration on the government's plan to ensure safe passage for U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. Why it matters: By demanding an official briefing for the so-called "Gang of Eight"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Unconscionable’ Taliban Has Seized UH-60 Black Hawks, Other High-Tech American Equipment, Republicans Say In Letter To White House

The Taliban has seized a variety of high-tech weaponry, 25 Republican senators said in a letter to the White House demanding a full accounting of the lost equipment. The GOP senators led by Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Marco Rubio said they were “horrified” to see U.S. weaponry such as UH-60 Black Hawk combat helicopters in the Taliban’s possession, in the letter sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Manchin and Sinema advising House centrists

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are privately advising the nine House centrist lawmakers trying to force Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a quick vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure deal, lawmakers and aides tell Axios. Why it matters: The two moderates who've stirred the biggest frustrations and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate Republicans demand Durham report be make public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public. The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end...
Fast Company

SNAP benefits increase: Here’s how to calculate how much more you’ll receive

On Monday, the Biden administration gave the green light to historic updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reports NPR. The SNAP program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is what provides food-purchasing assistance to no- and low-income individuals in the United States. As the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Montana Talks

Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

"It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." -Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) That was Montana Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday's "Montana Talks." Did we talk about the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Yes. Did we talk about the Biden-caused crisis on our Southern border? Yes. All nonsense, of course. But the nonsense we specifically covered is the $3.5 trillion spending bill that House Democrats are now pushing in Washington.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Three U.S. senators test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators - Republican Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Democrat John Hickenlooper of Colorado and independent Angus King of Maine - disclosed on Thursday they had tested positive for COVID-19. All three had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hickenlooper, 69, said on Twitter he had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy