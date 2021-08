Lil Nas X just keeps getting bigger and better. The trailblazing artist is now the most-streamed male rapper on Spotify with 52,318,623 monthly listeners. With Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated album Montero coming soon, the artist has already released a couple of songs and accompanying music videos that have garnered waves of acclaim. The most recent is his track “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow and was produced by Kanye West. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This week, the triumphant song surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Adding on to the song’s success is the breaking out of prison-inspired music video, which has amassed over 73 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.