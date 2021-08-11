State troopers shoot, kill Adams County man after overnight standoff in Juniata
An unidentified man is dead and a Nebraska state trooper is wounded after an overnight standoff in Adams County ended early Wednesday. The man had been shooting a gun outside a residence near Fifth Street and North Brass in Juniata shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, and hours later, a member of the patrol's SWAT team shot and killed the alleged gunman, according to a news release from the state patrol.siouxcityjournal.com
