City plans to hear details on casino design

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Council held a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, after canceling the usual meeting on Tuesday night. Council was clearly pleased to hear from Steven Gould of Byrnes Gould Law, the local representative for Caesars Entertainment, who shared the good news that a special presentation will be held Monday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the old Dan River Mills Welfare Building at 917 West Main Street, Danville, to offer some information about design and color palettes for the proposed casino.