The board of inhaler maker Vectura intends to unanimously recommend shareholders vote through a £1.1 billion takeover by cigarette maker Philip Morris Bosses at the pharmaceuticals business, which aims to help patients with lung diseases, said the bid by the company behind Marlboro cigarettes was “fair and reasonable”.A rival bid of £958 million by private equity house Carlyle alongside heavy lobbying by health campaigners has now been rejected but the company said it appreciated the firm’s interest.The bidding war ended on Thursday at 5pm as a deadline passed for Philip Morris (PMI) to increase its offer of 165p a share...