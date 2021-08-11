Flood Warning issued for Allen, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Allen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Allen County in west central Ohio Central Putnam County in west central Ohio * Until noon EDT. * At 901 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over central and southeastern Putnam County and far northeastern Allen County. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen with the highest amounts generally along a line from Gilboa to Ottawa to Dupont. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Leipsic, Kalida, Pandora, Continental, Glandorf, Dupont, Gilboa, Cloverdale, Miller City and Kieferville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area over the next one to two hours.