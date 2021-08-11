19-month-old killed by family dog

NEW YORK — A family in Brooklyn is mourning the death of their toddler who was mauled by the family’s dog.

The attack happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Flatbush home.

Police told WABC the child’s father went to work Tuesday night, leaving the 19-month-old boy at home with the child’s older brothers who are 11 and 9 years old.

WNBC said the boy’s mother was also at work at the time.

Police were called to the family’s apartment after the dog, a Rottweiler, bit the toddler in the shoulder and neck, WABC reported.

The brothers ran to get help but when police arrived, they found the little boy bleeding and the brothers distraught.

The dog was being kept in another room when police arrived at the scene, WNBC reported.

The little boy was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The animal is in the custody of Animal Care and Control, WNBC reported.

The baby’s parents could face charges, WABC reported, but the investigation is ongoing, WNBC reported.

