Orlando COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Carl Court / Getty)

(ORLANDO, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Orlando have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Orlando:

1219 E Colonial Dr Central Fl Pharmacy Corp

Phone: (407) 898-0055

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

5899 Orange Blossom Trail CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 855-8426

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6217 Silver Star Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 298-0303

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

5886 Conroy Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 299-8020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

10701 International Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 355-0929

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

12077 Orange Blossom Trail CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 240-2474

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

7451 E Colonial Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 281-1876

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2351 S Hiawassee Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 294-4009

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

9975 Lake Underhill Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 207-7944

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

12280 Lake Underhill Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 273-3284

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

2702 S Orange Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 254-5074

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am-09:00pm

7665 W Colonial Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 299-1104

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

13960 Landstar Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 438-6850

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

7001 Old Winter Garden Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (407) 253-2917

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

754 S Goldenrod Rd First Choice Pharmacy And Compounding

Phone: 407-243-2513

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

409 E Michigan St Metromeds

Phone: (321) 888-2222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

2909 N Orange Ave #112 Orlando Pharmacy

Phone: (407) 898-1331

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

6485 S Chickasaw Trail Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-8788

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1501 Meeting Pl Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 897-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3400 Avalon Park E Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-1216

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

13850 Landstar Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 856-6075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

409 S Chickasaw Trail Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-1754

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

400 E Central Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 872-7207

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4870 S Apopka Vineland Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 909-8085

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

10250 Curry Ford Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 207-6112

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

13900 Narcoossee Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 240-2107

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7524 Dr Phillips Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 226-9884

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

12231 E Colonial Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 380-3148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4042 S Semoran Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-4103

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

5350 Central Florida Pkwy Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 550-9715

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

14185 Lake Nona Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 204-2287

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

2435 S Hiawassee Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 294-0448

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

10115 University Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 673-1749

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3972 Town Center Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 850-4361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2873 S Orange Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 872-0393

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1921 S Alafaya Trail Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-6608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

12195 Orange Blossom Trail Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 816-4233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2015 Edgewater Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 872-0282

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1500 E Colonial Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 898-7740

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4402 Curry Ford Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 282-8128

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7640 W Sand Lake Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 226-3360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4501 Hoffner Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 850-2373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

10615 Narcoossee Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 277-1446

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

16825 E Colonial Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (407) 568-1631

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7810 W Colonial Dr Sams Club

Phone: 407-532-5212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

9498 S Orange Blossom Trail Sams Club

Phone: 407-859-9056

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

13989 Landstar Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-888-9868

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4720 S Kirkman Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-293-8458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6651 Old Winter Garden Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-293-2941

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2550 N Hiawassee Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-293-7018

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5185 North Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-298-6970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

12279 Lake Underhill Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-273-0817

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

11600 S Orange Blossom Trail Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-851-8554

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

13880 Towne Pl Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-857-4548

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

920 S Kirkman Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-253-6288

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5601 N Hiawassee Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-293-7754

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

10425 Narcoossee Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 407-384-9353

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

11250 E Colonial Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-281-8941

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

8101 S John Young Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-354-5665

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

8801 Conroy Windermere Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-605-4001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

600 S Alafaya Trail Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-380-0384

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5991 S Goldenrod Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-382-8880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

433 Avalon Park S Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-207-0071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4520 S Semoran Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-563-9167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1101 S Goldwyn Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-563-9069

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

902 Lee Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-204-8740

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5559 Clarcona Ocoee Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-294-7276

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

8990 Turkey Lake Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-351-2229

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

11930 Narcoossee Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-204-2039

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

3101 W Princeton St Walmart Inc

Phone: 321-354-2096

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5734 S Orange Blossom Trail Walmart Inc

Phone: 321-247-4817

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2271 N Semoran Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 407-551-5160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Phone: 407-295-2333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.