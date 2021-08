Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman received an unpleasant surprise when she left a downtown restaurant last night. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the 40-year-old woman called 911 shortly after she left Twigs Restaurant along Sixth Street Southwest and stopped because her car was making a loud noise when she began to drive home. That’s when she discovered that she was the victim of what has become an all too common crime. Someone had removed the catalytic converter from her 2009 Toyota Prius in the parking lot of the hotel where the restaurant is located.