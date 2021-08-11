Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mond returns to Practice

By Joel Niemeyer
kduz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list. The rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus. Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL’s high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning was able to continue practicing because he’s vaccinated. He has firmly taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Cousins.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Peterson Has Blunt Message For Vikings Teammates

Over the past few days, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made it abundantly clear he’s not happy with the members of his team who have chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He’s not the only one showing his frustration, though. On Tuesday afternoon, veteran corner Patrick Peterson...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This quarterback underwhelmed in Monday’s practice

After the Chicago Bears defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener on Saturday, it was back to business on Monday. The Bears took the practice field to continue what positives they came away with from their preseason victory. As usual, both quarterbacks were center stage. All eyes were on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Kyle Trask

As Tom Brady prepares for his second straight year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback, he also has another duty: mentoring rookie QB Kyle Trask. And it’s a job Brady seems to be enjoying right now. Speaking to the media this week, Brady praised Trask for what a hard...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Odds favor Vic Fangio as first NFL coach to be fired this season

According to BetOnline.ag, the most likely coach to be fired first in the NFL is Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. With a new General Manager in town, it is always a tough spot for a head coach of a losing team to be in and since George Paton decided to let it ride at the quarterback position we could be seeing Fangio used as a mulligan for Paton’s first season with the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The one play that should have Bears fans excited about Justin Fields

As we have noted on several occasions, the Chicago Bears haven’t had a true field-tilting quarterback since Sid Luckman was at his best around World War II. The Bears were one of two teams without a 4,000-yard passer in the 16-game era that lasted from 1978 through 2020 (the Jets were the other team, of course), and there have been far too many Rex Grossmans and Kyle Ortons and Jim Millers and Chad Hutchinsons along the way. In 2016, the year before this franchise traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky, their leading passer was… Matt Barkley. When Jay Cutler is your franchise’s all-time leader among quarterbacks in Approximate Value, you may just have a quarterback curse. Trubisky, who is now the Bills’ backup quarterback, ranks sixth on that list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy