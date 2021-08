Baltimore COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(BALTIMORE, MD) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Baltimore have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore:

2504 N Charles St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 662-7594

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6910 Harford Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 426-4701

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5603 Baltimore National Pike CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 744-1422

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am-10:00pm

1000 Taylor Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 828-0708

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

8302 Liberty Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 655-9890

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

900 Edmondson Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 719-6688

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1000 S Charles St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 752-9087

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

630 S Exeter St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 962-6520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

934 N Charles St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (410) 685-2187

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

6340 York Rd Giant Food

Phone: 410-377-4400

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am-9:00pm

7920-30 Belair Rd Giant Food

Phone: 410-882-6220

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

5150 Sinclair Ln Giant Food

Phone: 410-485-2772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

4622 Wilkens Ave Giant Food

Phone: 410-247-5802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am-10:00pm

601 E 33rd St Giant Food

Phone: 410-649-4181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

4624 Edmondson Ave Giant Food

Phone: 410-362-1375

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

6620 Reisterstown Rd Giant Food

Phone: 410-649-8181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

1801 Whetstone Way Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 528-1244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3779 Boston St Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 522-0804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4380 Park Heights Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 410-664-8644

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4600 W Northern Pkwy Rite Aid

Phone: 410-358-9777

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5624 Baltimore National Pike Rite Aid

Phone: 410-719-7608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4339 Ebenezer Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 410-529-6171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5804 Ritchie Hwy Rite Aid

Phone: 410-789-3775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2801 Foster Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 410-732-0523

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1400 Sulphur Spring Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 410-737-9221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

6402 Golden Ring Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 410-866-2500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2855 Smith Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 410-484-3200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

1000 E Eager St Rite Aid

Phone: 410-675-5696

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

250 W Chase St Rite Aid

Phone: 410-752-4473

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

6300 York Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 410-323-0838

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2610 Boston St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 410-675-3802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2401 N Charles St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 410-261-6112

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

4401 Harford Rd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 410-319-8620

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6410 Petrie Way Rd Sams Club

Phone: 410-686-2683

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4419 Falls Rd Suite B Ultra Care Pharmacy

Phone: (410) 878-1031

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2560 Quarry Lake Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-486-4966

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6323 Baltimore National Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-744-0306

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 410-522-5639

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1030 W 41st St SUITE E Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-235-0002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Phone: 410-282-0020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

238 McMechen St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-523-4704

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

6838 Loch Raven Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-825-8900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

300 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-539-2532

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 410-342-2606

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4214 Frankford Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-488-3500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 410-235-2128

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3700 Falls Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-467-7004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

7535 Holabird Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-282-4020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

140 Back River Neck Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-238-0511

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6 Carroll Island Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-335-2323

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6622 Security Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-944-6611

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

711 W 40th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-467-3343

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

903 E Fort Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-962-5546

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

7649 Harford Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-444-4700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2001 W Patapsco Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-646-2059

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8050 Liberty Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-496-2117

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1300 E North Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-889-1359

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4020 Eastern Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-534-8656

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

19 E Fayette St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-625-1817

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

9621 Belair Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-529-2864

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3801 Liberty Heights Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-367-8100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4025 W Northern Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-764-9570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

401 Compass Rd E Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-780-4770

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5740 Ritchie Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-789-2127

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6301 York Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 443-524-4535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.