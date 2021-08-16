Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago
(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(FAIRFIELD, CT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fairfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fairfield:

330 Grasmere Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (203) 255-0060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1619 Post Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 203-259-2353

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff

Stop & Shop

Phone: 203-254-8538

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

414 Kings Hwy E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-336-3551

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

