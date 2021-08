The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has announced it will host the first Virgin Islands HBCU Basketball Classic at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center in St. Thomas. The classic will feature a men’s and women’s tournament with 12 games in three days beginning Nov. 3. Additionally, the tournament will serve as the opening event for UVI’s 2021 homecoming and the return of college athletics, which were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.