Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Man Sentenced To 105 Months In Prison For Setting Business Fire During Riots

By Madison Quinn
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – An Illinois man has been sentenced to 105 months in prison for setting a business fire during last year’s riots following the death of George Floyd. 29-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert entered guilty pleas to federal charges of causing civil disorder, rioting, and possession of unregistered explosive devices. The federal prosecutor told the court Rupert drove more than 400 miles from his home “to engage in violence and destruction.”

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Minneapolis#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy