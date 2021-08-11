Illinois Man Sentenced To 105 Months In Prison For Setting Business Fire During Riots
MINNEAPOLIS – An Illinois man has been sentenced to 105 months in prison for setting a business fire during last year’s riots following the death of George Floyd. 29-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert entered guilty pleas to federal charges of causing civil disorder, rioting, and possession of unregistered explosive devices. The federal prosecutor told the court Rupert drove more than 400 miles from his home “to engage in violence and destruction.”kfgo.com
